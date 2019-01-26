Home Nation

Ashoka for Lance Naik Nazir, Kirti Chakra for four others

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani.

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of the 70th Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind has approved an Ashoka Chakra, four Kirti Chakras and 11 Shaurya Chakras for armed forces personnel for showing exemplary courage and devotion to duty.

Also, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat would be conferred with Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) along with 27 other officers.

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani of the 34th Bn of Rashtriya Rifles, who had returned to the mainstream abandoning militancy, has been posthumously awarded Ashoka Chakra, the highest peacetime gallantry award.

Lance Naik Wani eliminated two terrorists during an intense gunfight in Hirapur village near Batgund in the Kashmir Valley on November 25 last year before he fell down to the militants' bullets.

Major Tushar Gauba of the 20th Bn of Jat Regiment, Sowar Vijay Kumar of 22nd Bn Rashtriya Rifles, Constable Rajendra Kumar Nain of 130 Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Constable Pradip Kumar Panda of the 130 Bn CRPF have been selected for the Kirti Chakra.

The last three are being awarded posthumously.

Besides, 11 personnel including nine from Army and two from paramilitary forces have been awarded Shaurya Chakra.

The Chakras would be conferred upon the recipients by the President on the Republic Day.

In all, the President has approved 411 Gallantry and other defence decorations to armed forces personnel and others.

This includes 28 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, three Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, 51 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, one Bar to Yudh Seva Medal, nine Yudh Seva Medals, two Bar to Vishisht Seva Medals, 120 Vishisht Seva Medals, six Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry),103 Sena Medals (Gallantry), seven Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and two Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

Also, five Bar to Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 35 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), nine Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty) and 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty) have also been approved.

Commander Abhilash Tomy - who was badly injured while participating in the round-the-world Golden Globe Race around 1,900 nautical miles south-west of Perth after his boat was damaged in a storm - has been awarded the Nao Sena Medal in the 'Devotion to Duty' category.

