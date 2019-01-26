Assam CM hails Centre's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Bhupen Hazarika

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to confer the Bharat Ratna posthumously on singer Bhupen Hazarika.

In a statement issued here, Sonowal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring the highest civilian award of the country on the legendary singer from Assam, honouring the long-pending demand of the people of the state and the north-east.

"Dr Hazarika, with his message of humanity, was not only a great son of Assam, but of India as a unifier of people of all languages and creed through his contributions to the field of art and culture of the country. He is an inspiration for the new generation to go forward with his message of peace, harmony and brotherhood," Sonowal said, paying rich tributes to the Dadasaheb Phalke awardee.

"Bharat Ratna for the Bard of Brahmaputra is a great honour for Assam and its glorious culture. BA proud moment for all of us. Congratulations to all," he added.

Assam Finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP chief Ranjit Dass also expressed happiness over the decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Hazarika.

"It is a matter of great pride and delight that Bhupen Hazarika is being posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna. My gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are elated," Sarma said.

Dass said, "This is an extremely good news for everyone in Assam on the eve of Republic Day and a proud moment for every Assamese."