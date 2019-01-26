Home Nation

Assam CM hails Centre's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Bhupen Hazarika

Assam Finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP chief Ranjit Dass also expressed happiness over the decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Hazarika.

Published: 26th January 2019 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal | PTI

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to confer the Bharat Ratna posthumously on singer Bhupen Hazarika.

In a statement issued here, Sonowal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring the highest civilian award of the country on the legendary singer from Assam, honouring the long-pending demand of the people of the state and the north-east.

"Dr Hazarika, with his message of humanity, was not only a great son of Assam, but of India as a unifier of people of all languages and creed through his contributions to the field of art and culture of the country. He is an inspiration for the new generation to go forward with his message of peace, harmony and brotherhood," Sonowal said, paying rich tributes to the Dadasaheb Phalke awardee.

ALSO READ | Bharat Ratna to Pranab Mukherjee: Rahul Gandhi says 'one of our own' honoured

"Bharat Ratna for the Bard of Brahmaputra is a great honour for Assam and its glorious culture. BA proud moment for all of us. Congratulations to all," he added.

Assam Finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP chief Ranjit Dass also expressed happiness over the decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Hazarika.

"It is a matter of great pride and delight that Bhupen Hazarika is being posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna. My gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are elated," Sarma said.

Dass said, "This is an extremely good news for everyone in Assam on the eve of Republic Day and a proud moment for every Assamese."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Bharat Ratna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp