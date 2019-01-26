BSF gifts sweets to Pakistan Rangers on Republic Day at Attari-Wagah border

By PTI

ATTARI: On the occasion of India's 70th Republic Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) offered sweets to its Pakistani counterparts at the International border here on Saturday.

BSF commandant Mukund Kumar Jha gave the sweets to Pakistani Wing Commander Usman at zero line on the Attari-Wagah border.

Personnel of BSF and Pakistan Rangers, the neighbouring countrys border-guarding force, hugged and shook hands with each other besides sharing pleasantries for few minutes, officials said.

Forces on both sides also clicked photographs with each other, they added.

It may be mentioned here that offering sweets to each other was suspended on January 26, 2018 due to heightened tension along the International Border and the Line of Control in view of ceasefire violations.

However, the tradition was reinstated in August 2018 when both the nations celebrated their Independence Days.

The countries also offer sweets to each other on major festivals like Eid and Diwali.