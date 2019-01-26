Cases filed against singer Zubeen Garg

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two cases have been filed against popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg as he allegedly used derogatory remarks about Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.



In an audio clip which has gone viral on social media, the singer allegedly used insulting words referring to Bharat Ratna.



“By defaming Bharat Ratna, he has insulted Bhupen Hazarika, the voice and pride of Assam,” BJP’s Assam unit Kishan Morcha vice president Satya Ranjan Borah, who filed one of the cases with the police in Lanka of Hojai district, wrote on Facebook.



“I have nothing against him, but his unacceptable behaviour will impact the youth negatively,” Bora further wrote on Facebook.



The other case against Garg was filed by Guwahati resident Biswajit Nath. It may be mentioned the state’s legendary singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika has been named for Bharat Ratna this year.

