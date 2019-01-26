Home Nation

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel waives irragation tax for farmers

Early in the month, the state government had issued orders to return to farmers the over 4400 acres of land earlier acquired for the Tata Steel project in the tribal-dominated area.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File | PTI)

By ANI

RAIPUR: Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday in his Republic Day address here announced loan waivers of over Rs 200 crore for farmers in Chhattisgarh.

"I announce that 'Sinchai Kar' amounting to Rs 207 crore till October 2018 will be waived off, around 15 lakh farmers will benefit from this" Baghel said in his speech after the flag hoisting event here to mark Republic Day.

Bhupesh also distributes the land acquisition letter to 50 people of Lohindigura area of Bastar.

Early in the month, the state government had issued orders to return to farmers the over 4400 acres of land earlier acquired for the Tata Steel project in the tribal-dominated area.

The order, issued by the state's Revenue Department says the land is being returned to its original owners according to provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Acting on his poll promise, Baghel soon after taking office announced a loan waiver scheme worth of Rs 140 million.

The 70th Republic Day was celebrated across the state with great patriotism and gaiety.

TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Republic Day Chhattisgarh

