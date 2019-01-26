Home Nation

Congress threatening officials to stop working against corruption: Sambit Patra

'Congress leader Anand Sharma has threatened that officers should stop working against corruption which only shows the mentality of Congress party,' Patra said.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 03:38 PM   |  A+A-





By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Friday that senior Congress leader Anand Sharma has threatened that officers should stop working against corruption which only shows the mentality of the Congress party.

Reacting on the CBI raids at former Haryana chief minister BS Hooda's residence, Anand Sharma on Friday issued a veiled warning to government officials by insinuating that those working at the behest of their "political masters" would be held accountable in next government.

“Congress leader Anand Sharma has threatened that officers should stop working against corruption which only shows the mentality of Congress party. This shows that Congress wants to save corruption. Whenever they don't get a satisfactory verdict from Supreme Court they say they will impeach Chief justice of India (CJI)” said Sambit Patra.

“When they lose an election they hold a press conference in London against EVM and threaten Election Commission from there, saying that EC's credibility has ended. Corruption should be stopped and only a majboot (strong) govt can do this,” said Patra.

Reacting on the CBI raids at BS Hooda's residence, Sharma said: “Officials must hear this. Governments do not have any permanency. There are few weeks left for the general elections to begin. It is certain that this government is rattled, the Prime Minister is staring at an imminent defeat, that’s why these actions.”

The CBI on Friday carried out raids at the residence of Hooda and other officials, and also lodged a fresh case against the former Haryana Chief Minister in connection with the alleged irregularities in the acquisition of land in Haryana.

The investigating agency conducted raids in over 20 places including in Chandigarh, Rohtak, New Delhi, Gurgaon and Mohali with respect to the land acquisition irregularities.

