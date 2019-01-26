Home Nation

Gujarat: Six kids, cop hurt in Republic Day parade motorcycle stunt mishap

The stunt-motorcycle slipped after it lost balance and hit a group of children in the 11-12 age group who were part of the audience, said Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sejul.

Published: 26th January 2019 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By PTI

PALANPUR: Six children and a woman constable riding a stunt motorcycle were Saturday injured when the two-wheeler slipped at a state-level Republic Day parade organised here.

"Six children minor sustained injuries as also the rider, woman constable Rekha Gohil," Sejul said.

The injured were taken to Palanpur civil hospital and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was attending the function, rushed to the hospital along with state Chief Secretary J N Singh and Director General of Police Shivanand Jha, the SP said.

The function was organised at a ground near the city's Rampura chowk.

Republic Day Gujarat motorcycle stunt

