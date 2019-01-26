Home Nation

Happy that young people being given chance: Akhilesh Yadav on Priyanka Gandhi

'Young people are being given chance, Samajwadi Party is happy. I would like to congratulate Congress party and their President that they took a right decision,' Yadav said.

Published: 26th January 2019 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: ‘Happy that young people are being given chance’ said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav while commenting on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s official appointment as General Secretary of Eastern UP Congress.

Speaking to media after taking part in a republic day celebration here, Yadav said, “Young people are being given chance, Samajwadi Party is happy. I would like to congratulate Congress party and their President that they took a right decision.”

He also used this opportunity to corner the Central government on employment and other issues and said, “It is time to analyse that how many people got employment in these last four and half years. How many promises made from Red fort have been fulfilled? Has there been any improvement in the status of farmers? Over 90 per cent youth don’t have jobs or employment. With implementation of GST, small traders and businesses have been destroyed. These are big question and both SP and BSP will fight on these issues.”

Speaking further on the CBI raids conducted on former Haryana Chief Minister BS Hood, Yadav added, “I have heard that 40 raids were conducted in Haryana. The question is that it’s not Samajwadi workers who are agitated with the government but whole public is fed up of this government. This is the Election season hence also the season of ED and CBI.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp