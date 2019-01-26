Happy that young people being given chance: Akhilesh Yadav on Priyanka Gandhi

By ANI

LUCKNOW: ‘Happy that young people are being given chance’ said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav while commenting on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s official appointment as General Secretary of Eastern UP Congress.

Speaking to media after taking part in a republic day celebration here, Yadav said, “Young people are being given chance, Samajwadi Party is happy. I would like to congratulate Congress party and their President that they took a right decision.”

He also used this opportunity to corner the Central government on employment and other issues and said, “It is time to analyse that how many people got employment in these last four and half years. How many promises made from Red fort have been fulfilled? Has there been any improvement in the status of farmers? Over 90 per cent youth don’t have jobs or employment. With implementation of GST, small traders and businesses have been destroyed. These are big question and both SP and BSP will fight on these issues.”

Speaking further on the CBI raids conducted on former Haryana Chief Minister BS Hood, Yadav added, “I have heard that 40 raids were conducted in Haryana. The question is that it’s not Samajwadi workers who are agitated with the government but whole public is fed up of this government. This is the Election season hence also the season of ED and CBI.”