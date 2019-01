Here is the complete list of Padma awardees 2019

Sana Shakil By

Padma Vibhushan

1. Ms Teejan Bai (Art-Vocals-Folk)

2. Shri Ismail Omar Guelleh (Public Affairs) Djibouti

3. Shri Anilkumar Manibhai Naik (Trade & Industry-Infrastructure)

4. Shri Balwant Moreshwar Purandare (Art-Acting-Theatre)Padma Bhushan

5. Shri John Chambers (Trade & Industry-Technology)

6. Shri Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (Public Affairs)

7. Shri Pravin Gordhan (Foreigner) for Public Affairs

8. Shri Mahashay Dharam Pal Gulati (Trade & Industry-Food Processing)

Samar Hazarika, late musician #BhupenHazarika's brother: We're grateful to central & Assam govt. They've given him the highest honour. Before his death also, there has been a constant demand for Bharat Ratna for him from Assam. GoI has fulfilled our demand so we're really happy pic.twitter.com/KGKEl8wroc — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

9. Shri Darshan Lal Jain (Social Work)

10. Shri Ashok Laxmanrao Kukade (Medicine-Affordable Healthcare)

11. Shri Kariya Munda (Public Affairs)

12. Shri Budhaditya Mukherjee (Art-Music-Sitar)

13. Shri Mohanlal Viswanathan Nair (Art-Acting-Film)

14. Shri S Nambi Narayanan (Science & Engineering-Space)

15. Shri Kuldip Nayar (Posthumous) for Literature & Education (Journalism)

16. Ms Bachendri Pal (Sports-Mountaineering)

17. Shri V K Shunglu (Civil Service)

18. Shri Hukumdev Narayan Yadav (Public Affairs)Padma Shri

19. Shri Rajeshwar Acharya (Art-Vocal-Hindustani)

20. Shri Bangaru Adigalar(Others-Spiritualism)

21. Shri Illias Ali (Medicine-Surgery)

22. Shri Manoj Bajpayee (Art-Acting-Films)

23. Shri Uddhab Kumar Bharali (Science & Engineering-Grassroots Innovation)

24. Shri Omesh Kumar Bharti (Medicine-Rabies)

25. Shri Pritam Bhartwan (Art-Vocals-Folk)

26. Shri Jyoti Bhatt (Art-Painting)

27. Shri Dilip Chakravarty (Others-Archaeology)

28. Shri Mammen Chandy (Medicine-Hematology)

29. Shri Swapan Chaudhuri (Art-Music-Tabla)

30. Shri Kanwal Singh Chauhan

31. Shri Sunil Chhetri (Sports-Football)

32. Shri Dinyar Contractor (Art-Acting-Theatre)

Former President Dr Pranab Mukherjee: It is with a deep sense of humility & gratitude to people of India that I accept this great honour #BharatRatna bestowed upon me. I've always said & I repeat, that I've got more from the people of our great country than I have given to them. pic.twitter.com/E7QSM9r3mC — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

33. Ms Muktaben Pankajkumar Dagli (Social Work-Divyang Welfare)

34. Shri Babulal Dahiya (Others-Agriculture)

35. Shri Thanga Darlong (Art-Music-Flute)

36. Shri Prabhu Deva (Art-Dance)

37. Ms Rajkumari Devi (Others-Agriculture)

38. Ms Bhagirathi Devi (Public Affairs)

39. Shri Baldev Singh Dhillon (Science & Engineering-Agriculture)

40. Ms Harika Dronavalli (Sports-Chess)

41. Ms Godawari Dutta (Art-Painting)

42. Shri Gautam Gambhir (Sports-Cricket)

43. Ms Draupadi Ghimiray (Social Work-Divyang Welfare)

44. Ms Rohini Godbole (Science & Engineering-Nuclear)

45. Shri Sandeep Guleria (Medicine-Surgery)

46. Shri Pratap Singh Hardia (Medicine- Ophthmology)

47. Shri Bulu Imam (Social Work-Culture)

48. Ms Friederike Irina (Foreigner) (Social Work-Animal Welfare)

Senior advocate HS Phoolka on being awarded Padma Shri: I'm grateful to the President & Govt of India. I had no idea about this. This award is recognition of the work for all those people who are working for justice, for the downtrodden, & to uphold the rule of law in the nation pic.twitter.com/4PWNKSB3d3 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

49. Shri Joravarsinh Jadav (Art-Dance Folk)

50. Shri S Jaishankar (Civil Service)

51. Shri Narsingh Dev Jamwal (Literature & Education)

52. Shri Fayaz Ahmad Jan (Art-Craft-Papier Mache)

53. Shri K G Jayan (Art-Music-Bhakti)

54. Shri Subhash Kak (Foreigner) (Science & Engineering-Technology)

55. Shri Sharath Kamal (Sports-Table Tennis)

56. Shri Rajani Kant (Social Work)

57. Shri Sudam Kate (Medicine-Sickle Cell)

58. Shri Waman Kendre (Art-Acting-Theatre)

59. Shri Kader Khan (Posthumous-Foreigner) (Art-Acting-Films)

60. Shri Abdul Gafur Khatri (Art-Painting)

61. Shri Ravindra Kolhe and Ms Smita Kolhe (Medicine-Affordable Healthcare)

62. Ms Bombayla Devi Laishram (Sports-Archery)

63. Shri Kailash Madbaiya (Literature & Education)

64. Shri Ramesh Babaji Maharaj (Social Work-Animal Welfare)

65. Shri Vallabhbhai Vasrambhai Marvaniya (Others-Agriculture)

66. Ms Gita Mehta (Foreigner) (Literature & Education)

67. Shri Shadab Mohammad (Medicine-Dentistry)

68. Shri K K Muhammed (Others-Archaeology)

69. Shri Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Medicine-Affordable Healthcare)

70. Shri Daitari Naik (Social Work)

71. Shri Shankar Mahadevan Narayan (Art-Vocals-Films)

72. Shri Shantanu Narayen (Foreigner) (Trade & Industry-Technology)

73. Nartaki Natraj (Art-Dance-Bharatnatyam)

74. Shri Tsering Norboo (Medicine-Surgery)

75. Shri Anup Ranjan Pandey (Art-Music)

76. Shri Jagdish Prasad Parikh (Others-Agriculture)

77. Shri Ganpatbhai Patel (Foreigner) (Literature & Education)

78. Shri Bimal Patel (Others-Architecture)

79. Shri Hukumchand Patidar (Others-Agriculture)

BJP MP from Madhubani, Hukmdev Narayan Yadav on being awarded Padma Bhushan: This award is not only for me but also for the farmers & the poor people of the country. They will feel proud that Narendra Modi ji acknowledged someone who comes from a background, such as me. pic.twitter.com/CRR3oTK70t — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

80. Shri Harvinder Singh Phoolka (Public Affairs)

81. Ms Madurai Chinna Pillai (Social Work-Microfinance)

82. Ms Tao Porchon-Lynch (Foreigner) (Others-Yoga)

83. Ms Kamala Pujhari (Others-Agriculture)

84. Shri Bajrang Punia (Sports-Wrestling)

85. Shri Jagat Ram (Medicine-Ophthalmology)

86. Shri R V Ramani (Medicine-Ophthalmology)

87. Shri Devarapalli Prakash Rao (Social Work-Affordable Education)

88. Shri Anup Sah (Art-Photography)

89. Ms Milena Salvini (Foreigner) (Art-Dance-Kathakali)

90. Shri Nagindas Sanghavi (Literature & Education-Journalism)

91. Shri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry (Art-Lyrics)

92. Shri Shabbir Sayyad (Social Work-Animal Welfare)

93. Shri Mahesh Sharma (Social Work-Tribal Welfare)

94. Shri Mohammad Hanif Khan Shastri (Literature & Education)

95. Shri Brijesh Kumar Shukla (Literature & Education)

96. Shri Narendra Singh (Others-Animal Husbandry)

97. Ms Prashanti Singh (Sports-Basketball)

98. Shri Sultan Singh (Others-Animal Husbandry)

99. Shri Jyoti Kumar Sinha (Social Work-Affordable Education)

100. Shri Anandan Sivamani (Art-Music)

Vocal-artist Hiralal Yadav will be conferred with Padma Shri, his son Ramji Yadav (pic 3) says, "We're overjoyed, our dream has become a reality today. My father finally got what he deserved." #Varanasi pic.twitter.com/uPk3hRsHQd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 25, 2019

101 .Ms Sharada Srinivasan (Others-Archaeology)

102. Shri Devendra Swarup (Posthumous) (Literature & Education-Journalism)

103. Shri Ajay Thakur (Sports-Kabaddi)

104. Shri Rajeev Tharanath (Art-Music-Sarod)

105. Ms Saalumarada Thimmakka (Social Work-Environment)

106. Ms Jamuna Tudu (Social Work-Environment)

107. Shri Bharat Bhushan Tyagi (Others-Agriculture)

108. Shri Ramaswami Venkataswami (Medicine-Surgery)

109. Shri Ram Saran Verma (Others-Agriculture)

110.Shri Swami Vishudhananda (Others-Spiritualism)

111. Shri Hiralal Yadav (Art-Vocals-Folk)

112. Shri Venkateswara Rao Yadlapalli (Others-Agriculture)