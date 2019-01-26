Hunt on for accused in Gurugram building mishap

Home Nation

A day after an FIR was registered against the owner and contractor of a building that collapsed on Thursday, killing seven men, the police were still on the lookout for the two accused.

26th January 2019

Rescue work underway after a building collapsed in Ullawas area of Gurugram on Thursday morning. NDRF took charge of rescue operation with help from other agencies | PTI

By Express News Service

The four-storey building under construction at Ullawas village in Sector 61 collapsed early on Thursday, trapping more than half a dozen persons under the debris. People were staying on rent on the three floors which were constructed six months back. Another floor was under construction.

Seven bodies were recovered during the day in a joint operation by the various agencies, including the fire department and the district administration.

The victims were identified as Aftab, 20; Anand, 22, from Bihar’s Samistipur; Vishal, 17, Kuldeep, 32,  from Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar and Mohit, 19,  from Firozabad, Pradeep, 19 and Anurag, in his early twenties.

