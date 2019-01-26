Home Nation

India, South Africa to address issue of economic offenders through international organisations

The two sides also noted the need for concerted action by the global community against terrorism through early agreement and adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

Published: 26th January 2019 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and South Africa have resolved to work together to address the issue of fugitive economic offenders through international organisations and institutions, said a joint statement released after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Cyril Ramaphosa held talks here on Friday.

Noting that terrorism is a serious threat to international peace, security and stability and that no country was immune to the danger that it represents, the two sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations regardless of its motivation, "whenever, wherever and by whosoever committed."

The two sides also noted the need for concerted action by the global community against terrorism through early agreement and adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, as well as the implementation of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in a balanced and integrated manner.

"They reiterated their commitment to working together on strengthening cooperation to address fugitive economic offenders, including through international organisations and institutions such as G20, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and others," the statement said.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the pace of cooperation in the defence sector encompassing a wide range of engagements including defence production, joint collaboration, manufacturing, research and development, training and joint exercises.

"The two sides also recognised the importance of increased bilateral naval cooperation and closer synergy within the context of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) which, by keeping the sea lanes secure against illegal actors, will ensure unhindered passage for trade and continued prosperity of the entire Indian Ocean Region," the statement said.

