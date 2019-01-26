Indian fishermen treated with respect, says Iran

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Iranian authorities have rejected the allegation that Indian fishermen detained for illegally entering its territorial waters were mistreated.

“Iranian authorities categorically reject the odd claim of inhumane treatment of the Indian inmates. In fact, all detainees, irrespective of their nationality, crime or charges against them, receive full respect and human treatment,” the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi stated, while responding a news report published in The New Indian Express on January 20, in which fishermen from Karnataka had accused the Iranian authorities of mistreating them.

Indian fishermen working for a Dubai-based firm were detained in July 2018 for illegally entering Iran’s territorial waters, while fishing off the coast of Dubai and they were released on January 8.

“Upon their arrest, the matter was immediately intimated to the Indian Embassy in Tehran, and subsequent to that, consular access was provided to the said Indian nationals to relieve the concerns of their families in India,” said a statement issued by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to Iranian authorities, despite their conviction of a heavy crime and their sentence which included years of imprisonment, “they were released within a few months and were repatriated to India on humanitarian and leniency grounds and on account of cordial and amicable bilateral relations between the two countries.”