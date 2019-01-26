Home Nation

Items gifted to PM Modi during national, international visits to be auctioned on January 27-28

Inviting all the countrymen, Union Minister of State for Culture Dr Mahesh Sharma said that 1900 such gift items received by the Prime Minister will be on auction.

Published: 26th January 2019 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi with the bicycle gifted to him by Dutch PM Mark Rutte in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo: File / PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: All the gift items that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received during his national and international visits in the last four-and-a-half-year will be auctioned in Delhi and the money raised through this auction will be used for the Namami Gange project, Union Minister of State for Culture Dr Mahesh Sharma said on Friday.

"All the gifts, mementoes that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received during his national and international visits in the four-and-a-half-year will be displayed on January 27 and 28 at National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi and the revenue collected through this auction will be used for the Namami Gange project," said the Union minister.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated all his gifts to the nation," Mahesh Sharma added.

Inviting all the countrymen, the minister said that 1900 such gift items received by the Prime Minister will be on auction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahesh Sharma Namami Gange project Modi gifts auction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp