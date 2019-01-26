Home Nation

Jassi Kaur honour killing case: Malkit Kaur, Surjit Singh Badesha sent to four-day police remand

Jaswinder's mother Malkit (70) and maternal uncle Surjit (75) were produced before the court of Justice Harpreet Singh in Sangrur by Punjab Police amid tight security arrangements.

Published: 26th January 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab honour killing

Mother Malkit Kaur Sandhu (L) and uncle Surjit Singh Badesha (R) had hired contract killers to murder 25-year-old Jassi Sidhu in 2005. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A court in Punjab's Sangrur district Friday sent Malkit Kaur and Surjit Singh Badesha, who were extradited from Canada in an honour killing case of Canada-born Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu, to four-day police remand.

Jaswinder's mother Malkit (70) and maternal uncle Surjit (75) were produced before the court of Justice Harpreet Singh in Sangrur by Punjab Police amid tight security arrangements.

"The court has sent them to four-day police remand," Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Garg said.

The police had sought seven-day remand of the accused.

Malkit and Surjit will be questioned over alleged routing of money to contract killers for killing Jassi and other information, Garg said.

More than 18 years after the death of Jaswinder, her mother and uncle were extradited to India by Canadian authorities on Thursday.

Malkit and Surjit had been charged with the conspiracy to kill Jaswinder and a case under relevant sections, including 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, had been registered at a police station in Sangrur.

A Canadian court had in 2016 stopped the extradition of Kaur and Badesha to India to face trial in the case over concerns that they may not get justice in the country.

However, the Supreme Court of Canada ordered the extradition of the duo in 2017, but the decision was later stayed after the accused sought judicial review of the decision.

Their plea for staying the extradition proceedings was rejected by a court in Canada in December 2018, finally paving the way for their extradition to India.

Jaswinder, better known as Jassi, fell in love with Sukhwinder Singh Mithu, a kabaddi player and an autorickshaw driver, after she visited Punjab.

She was the resident of Maple Ridge, British Columbia.

Both secretly got married against the wishes of Jassi's affluent family in March 1999.

After the marriage, she returned to Canada and then came to India again in May 2000.

By that time, her family had come to know about her relationship with Mithu.

Jassi, 25 at that time, and Mithu were reportedly attacked by contract killers on June 8, 2000 at village Narike of Malerkotla in Sangrur.

The police had said that the contract killers were hired by Jassi's mother and uncle.

Jassi's body was dumped in a drain with her throat slit, while Mithu was severely attacked and left to die.

He, however, survived.

Punjab police registered a case in this connection in July 2000 and named Malkit and Surjit in the FIR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu Jassi Kaur Honour Killing Case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp