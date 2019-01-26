Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi fails to read out R-day speech, asks Collector to take over

By ANI

GWALIOR: Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi fumbled and was unable to read out her speech during a Republic Day celebration programme here, asked the district collector to take over and read it to the audience.

"Collector sahab padhenge (Collector will read it for you), " Imarti Devi said after struggling for a few moments to read out her written address, finally handing it over to the district collector Bharat Yadav.

When she was asked about the incident, the minister said, "I was sick for the past two days, you can ask the doctor. But it is okay, the collector read it (the speech) properly."

Imarti Devi won the legislative election from Dabra constituency of Gwalior on a Congress ticket and was made minister in the cabinet of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.