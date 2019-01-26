Note ban PM Modi’s attempt to take control: Author Rammanohar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demonetisation was a way to recapture the political narrative for the NDA government which was at the fag end of its ‘honeymoon’ period of governance, opined C Rammanohar Reddy, author of ‘Demonetisation and Black Money’ in a panel formed to discuss the effects of demonetisation at the Hyderabad Literary Festival on Friday.

Reddy who released his book a few months after the move was enforced, said that the move could be either be seen as the continuation of the NDA government’s skirmish policies to address corruption or as a move by the PM to take control of the political narrative.

He said that the PM was able to appeal to the pulse of the richest and the poorest that it was an answer to corruption.