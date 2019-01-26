Pakistan makes India's Republic Day bitter; exchange fire instead of sweets

By IANS

JAMMU: On India's Republic Day, Pakistani troops fired at and shelled Indian Army positions on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Defence Ministry sources said the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling in Krishna Ghati sector in violation of the 2003 bilateral ceasefire pact.

"Pakistan Army initiated ceasefire violation around 11 a.m. using small arms fire and mortar shells... Our troops retaliated strongly and effectively. Firing exchanges are still going on," an official said.

Tension has gripped the civilian population living close to the LoC in Mankote and other places in Krishna Ghati sector.

In the aftermath of ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, the Indian Army canceled the traditional exchange of sweets between the two armies to mark India's Republic Day.

A Defence Ministry source told IANS: "There will be no exchange of sweets between the two armies at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point on LoC in Poonch district."

Traditionally, each year on January 26 and August 15, the two armies exchange greetings and sweets on the LoC in Poonch district.