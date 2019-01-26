PM Modi's ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ telecast a must: Maharashtra government

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has issued a circular, making it mandatory for government schools to telecast live, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ with students in New Delhi on January 29.

The circular also insists that the video recording of the telecast to all students of class 6 and above should be provided.

The circular also has specific instructions on how to “report” the program — in a 3-minute video clip and 5 high-quality photographs. These are to be submitted online “within an hour” of completion of the program, the circular said.

“It is good that the Prime Minister has prioritised education. But, compulsion to broadcast the show, clerical things associated to it like filing of reports, etc make it unpopular and people oppose it. Moreover, it’s timing — close to the general elections — tends provoke opposition,” Heramb Kulkarni, a teacher turned educational-activist said.

While some schools have said they do not have infrastructure, many schools are ready for it.

Mixed response

While some schools said they do not have the infrastructure, many are ready.

“The PM addressing students across India is a welcome thing. But, similar interactive sessions need to be conducted with all stakeholders in the education sector and it must address issues facing teachers in the field”, felt activists.