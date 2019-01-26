Home Nation

Bhima-Koregaon violence: Petition for immediate release of Anand Teltumbe gets global support 

The case relates to the organizing of a meeting on 31st December 2017 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the last Anglo-Maratha battle, which took place at Bhima-Koregaon.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A mass sign up petition for the immediate and unconditional release of Anand Teltumbe, one of the activists detained in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence, has received signatures from faculty members of several prestigious universities across the world and notable personalities like American philosophers Noam Chomsky and Cornel West. 

 

“It is preposterous that Teltumbde is facing imminent arrest under the undemocratic Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act based on a fabricated case filed by the Pune police under which ten other persons, including human rights activists, lawyers, and public intellectuals, are already under arrest,” the petition read.

“Teltumbde was not even present at the event,” the petition said.

“We demand the immediate withdrawal of the fabricated charges by the Pune police against Teltumbde. He is one of India’s leading contemporary public intellectuals and an internationally known scholar,” the petition said. 

