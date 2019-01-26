Home Nation

PM Modi government recognised my father's talent: Hiralal Yadav's son on Padma Shri award

Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday announced the names of 112 recipients of the Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country on the eve of the country's 70th Republic Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will increase his visits to UP (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

VARANASI: The family members of the 90-year-old vocal-artist Hiralal Yadav from Varanasi, were overwhelmed and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, no sooner Yadav’s name surfaced among those who will be conferred with Padma Shri award this year.

Varanasi is the Parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday announced the names of 112 recipients of the Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country on the eve of the country's 70th Republic Day.

Hiralal Yadav’s elder son Ramji Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given due recognition to the talent and work of his father which none of the other government recognised. “No government did what Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has done. He has recognised the talent and work of my father which none of the other governments did,” said Ramji Yadav.

"We are overjoyed. Our dreams have become a reality today. My father finally got what he deserved,” he said. The Padma awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, the second, third and fourth highest civilian awards of the country respectively, only after Bharat Ratna.

This year's awardees comprise four Padma Vibhushan, 14 Padma Bhushan and 94 Padma Shri recipients. Folk artist Teejan Bai, Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh, L&T chairman Anilkumar Manibhai Naik, and writer Balwant Moreshwar Purandare have been chosen for Padma Vibhushan award.

ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda, Actor Mohanlal, veteran journalist Kuldeep Nayyar (posthumous), Indian mountaineer Bachendri Pal and Lok Sabha MP Hukmdev Narayan Yadav have been selected for Padma Bhushan award.

Padma Shri awards will go to veteran actor Kader Khan (posthumously), actor Manoj Bajpayee, footballer Sunil Chhetri, choreographer/director Prabhu Deva, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, singer Shankar Mahadevan, freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia, senior advocate Harvinder Singh Phoolka, Shadab Mohammad, Kabaddi player Ajay Thakur, former Indian Foreign Secretary Dr S Jaishankar, and basketball player Prashanti Singh among others.

