Punjab: Girl kidnapped hours before marriage, rescued later

Dhesi said the girl had relations with one of the kidnappers, but her parents were opposed to it as the man was allegedly a drug addict.

Published: 26th January 2019 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 01:16 AM

By PTI

MUKTSAR: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped hours before her marriage from outside a beauty parlour here on Friday, but was later found by police from Ferozepur bus stand.

The police also arrested two of the six accused, SSP Manit Singh Dhesi said.

"The woman girl was found at the Ferozepur bus stand as the abductors had left her there," the SSP said.

As she was kidnapped in the morning, her marriage with another youth could not take place, the police said.

The woman had come to Muktsar from her nearby village for bridal make but was kidnapped by some youths at gunpoint, from outside the beauty parlour.

They put her in a car and sped away from there.

The woman's kidnapping was also recorded in a CCTV.

