Republic Day: Putin sends wishes to President Kovind, PM Modi; says India achieved 'impressive success'

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended cordial wishes to India's president, prime minister and the people of the country on its 70th Republic Day, embassy officials said Saturday.

Putin in his message said India has achieved "impressive success" in socio-economic, scientific, technical and other spheres.

India celebrated the august occasion with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath -- the city's centrepiece boulevard -- in the presence of thousands of spectators including foreign dignitaries and the country's top political and military brass.

New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind Chief Guest South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leave after the 70th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi

Saturday Jan. 26 2019.

(Photo | PTI)

South African President Ramaphosa was the chief guest at the 90-minute celebrations here marking the day when the world's biggest democracy was declared a republic in 1950.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin sends his cordial congratulations to President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to all citizens of the Republic of India," a senior official of the Russian Embassy here said.

"India has achieved impressive success in socio-economic, scientific, technical and other spheres," Putin was quoted as saying in the statement.

Putin had visited India last year in October.

"Your country rightfully enjoys high authority in the international arena, actively participates in tackling pressing issues of the regional and global agenda," he said in his message.

The relations between the two countries are "dynamically developing" in the spirit of privileged strategic partnership, he said.

"I am convinced that further advance of the entire gamut of Russian - Indian ties fully meets the interests of our friendly peoples and contributes to ensuring international stability and security.

" "I sincerely wish you good health, well-being and success, and to all citizens of India - happiness and prosperity!," reads the message.