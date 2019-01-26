Home Nation

Russian woman moves Gujarat HC to get deported, for quashing of FIR

The FRRO claimed that Leonskaia had illegally entered India from Nepal in December, 2016 and had overstayed here.

Published: 26th January 2019 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A Russian woman, facing charges of overstaying in India, has approached the Gujarat High Court to get deported to her country at the earliest and also to quash an FIR lodged against her in the city.

In her first petition filed on January 3, the woman, Anastasiia Leonskaia (38), has pleaded that since she had lost her passport during her stay in India, she should be granted an "exit clearance" and sent to her country.

When the matter was being heard by Justice V M Pancholi, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Ahmedabad, on January 22, lodged an FIR against her under various sections of the Foreigners Act.

The FRRO claimed that Leonskaia had illegally entered India from Nepal in December, 2016 and had overstayed here.

Leonskaia and her one-and-a-half-year-old son, who was born in Goa, are currently residing at Valsad.

The woman has claimed that she was robbed in India.

In her petition, filed before Justice Sonia Gokani on Friday, seeking quashing of the FIR, Leonskaia said, "The FRRO should look into the circumstances that forced the applicant to overstay in India and also the circumstances of robbery which left the applicant with no monetary help and assistance."

Her lawyer Nachiket Dave told the court that the FIR should be quashed as the trial would further extend her stay in India.

Admitting the petition, Justice Gokani issued a notice to the FRRO and adjourned the matter till January 29.

Earlier this month, Leonskaia had approached the high court, seeking directions to the immigration authorities to grant her and her son an "exit clearance".

She had claimed that though she had applied for it on December 10 last year, the FRRO had taken no decision on her application.

Leonskaia said though she had produced all the required documents before the FRRO to get the exit clearance in the absence of her passport, the authorities had not taken any concrete step to facilitate her deportation.

She had said it was well within the legal rights and powers of the FRRO to "deport" her to her native country.

If she did not return to her country at the earliest, her seven-year-old daughter, currently under the care of her teacher, would be sent to an orphanage by the Russian government, Leonskaia had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Russian woman FIR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp