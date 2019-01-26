Sahitya Akademi to open bookstores at 2 Namma Metro stations

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After Delhi, Bengaluru is the next city which will have Sahitya Akademi bookstores at its Metro stations. Readers will have the option to browse through books in English and regional languages at these stores. The bookstores will come up in MG Road and Kempegowda Metro stations and aim at popularising the Akademi among the masses. At a later stage, the Akademi is also planning to open such stores in Metro stations in Chennai.

The Akademi had opened a bookstore in Kashmere Gate Metro station in Delhi in 2015 in collaboration with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. The other proposal includes coming up with an open bookspace next to the existing bookstore to encourage people to read. The Akademi is also set to open bookstores in Rajiv Chowk, Gurgaon and Noida Metro stations in the national capital region.

“We plan to open the bookstores in metro stations so that commuters can browse through the collections of the Sahitya Akademi books. The idea is to draw more readers. People should know about our existence. By opening bookstores in Metro stations, we can reach the masses,” said K Sreenivasarao, secretary, Sahitya Akademi.

Akademi’s library in Delhihas around 13,500 members. The Akademi’s regional libraries are located in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.