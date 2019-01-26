Home Nation

Sahitya Akademi to open bookstores at 2 Namma Metro stations

The Akademi had opened a bookstore in Kashmere Gate Metro station in Delhi in 2015 in collaboration with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After Delhi, Bengaluru is the next city which will have Sahitya Akademi bookstores at its Metro stations. Readers will have the option to browse through books in English and regional languages at these stores. The bookstores will come up in MG Road and Kempegowda Metro stations and aim at popularising the Akademi among the masses. At a later stage, the Akademi is also planning to open such stores in Metro stations in Chennai.

The Akademi had opened a bookstore in Kashmere Gate Metro station in Delhi in 2015 in collaboration with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. The other proposal includes coming up with an open bookspace next to the existing bookstore to encourage people to read. The Akademi is also set to open bookstores in Rajiv Chowk, Gurgaon and Noida Metro stations in the national capital region.

“We plan to open the bookstores in metro stations so that commuters can browse through the collections of the Sahitya Akademi books. The idea is to draw more readers. People should know about our existence. By opening bookstores in Metro stations, we can reach the masses,” said K Sreenivasarao, secretary, Sahitya Akademi.

Akademi’s library in Delhihas around 13,500 members.  The Akademi’s regional libraries are located in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp