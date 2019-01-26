Home Nation

SC issues notice to Centre on ‘snooping’ order

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued the notice and directed the registry to tag the matter with the other such petitions.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to Centre on a plea filed by the People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL) challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs notification that empowers central agencies and the Delhi Police to snoop on all computers.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued the notice and directed the registry to tag the matter with the other such petitions.

Petitioner NGO PUCL, through advocate Sanjay Parikh, said that in 2013, the United progressive Alliance (UPA) government was intercepting around 7,500 telephones and 500 e-mail accounts every month.

The order by MHA authorised 10 central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau, the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation as well as the Delhi Police to intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
snooping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp