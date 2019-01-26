SC issues notice to Centre on ‘snooping’ order

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to Centre on a plea filed by the People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL) challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs notification that empowers central agencies and the Delhi Police to snoop on all computers.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued the notice and directed the registry to tag the matter with the other such petitions.

Petitioner NGO PUCL, through advocate Sanjay Parikh, said that in 2013, the United progressive Alliance (UPA) government was intercepting around 7,500 telephones and 500 e-mail accounts every month.

The order by MHA authorised 10 central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau, the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation as well as the Delhi Police to intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer.