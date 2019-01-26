Security forces kill two militants in Srinagar's Khunmoh area 

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday in Khunmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said, as Republic Day events were being held in parts of the city.

He said the search turned into a gun battle after militants opened firing on security forces.

Two militants were killed in the operation, the official said adding that their identity and group affiliation were being ascertained.