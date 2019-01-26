Security forces kill two militants in Srinagar's Khunmoh area
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
Published: 26th January 2019 11:08 AM | Last Updated: 26th January 2019 11:17 AM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday in Khunmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said, as Republic Day events were being held in parts of the city.
He said the search turned into a gun battle after militants opened firing on security forces.
Two militants were killed in the operation, the official said adding that their identity and group affiliation were being ascertained.