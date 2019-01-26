Home Nation

Security passes: Barring of some journalists from covering Republic Day function will be looked into says, Advisor Kumar

He said the entire process of security clearance for issuance of passes to journalists would be reviewed for better coordination in the future.

Published: 26th January 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. (EPS | Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

JAMMU: Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar Saturday said the issue of some journalists not being permitted to cover the Republic Day function in Srinagar would be looked into.

He said the entire process of security clearance for issuance of passes to journalists would be reviewed for better coordination in future.

"It is learnt that today at Republic Day parade venue in Srinagar some journalists were not permitted to cover the event as the security passes issued to them were found not to be authenticated. The matter shall be looked into, Kumar, who is incharge home department," said in a statement here.

He said primarily the incident occurred because of the procedure followed by the police for the issuance of security passes during such events.

"The entire process of such security clearance shall be reviewed for better coordination in future," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Republic Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp