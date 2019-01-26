Shivpal Yadav to contest LS election from Firozabad

Home Nation

Addressing a Republic Day gathering at a college here, Yadav said he did not want any high-ranking designation in the Samajwadi Party, nor a minister's post.

Shivpal Yadav. | PTI File Photo

ETAWHA: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav Saturday announced he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Firozabad constituency.

"The people of Firozabad want me to contest the Lok Sabha elections from there and so I will contest from Firozabad," Yadav said and asserted that the government at the Centre could only be formed with support from PSP-L.

"I only wanted respect, but I was separated (from the party) as part of a conspiracy. How can we trust a person (Akhilesh Yadav) who has deceived his father and uncle? I had to form the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia out of compulsion."

On SP-BSP alliance, Yadav recalled show the BSP had given "shocks to the SP" and formed government with the BJP on three occasions.

"A party which called Mulayam Singh Yadav a goonda and me 'durachari', forging alliance with such a party is an insult to both father and uncle."

Later, he said Mulayam had never made Mayawati his sister, neither had he "then how could Mayawati become Akhilesh Yadav's aunt," referring to recent comments of the SP and BSP chiefs.

