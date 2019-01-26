Home Nation

WATCH: Updated martial tune 'Shankhnaad' to be played at Republic Day

Since independence, the Indian defence forces have been playing 'martial tune' created before independence by the Britishers.

Published: 26th January 2019 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Tanuja Nafde. (Photo: YouTube)

By PTI

NAGPUR: 'Shankhnaad', a martial tune created for the Indian armed forces, will be played for the first time on the 70th Republic Day parade in New Delhi Saturday.

Since independence, the Indian defence forces have been playing 'martial tune' created before independence by the Britishers.

However, a new martial tune titled 'Shankanadh', based on Indian classical music, was dedicated to the nation on October 7, 2018.

This new tune has been composed by Dr Tanuja Nafde, a vocalist (Hindustani classical), academician and composer from Nagpur.

Nafde told PTI that on the request of a top officer of the Mahar Regiment, she composed a regiment song based on Indian classical music for their platinum jubilee celebrations in 2016.

The song, based on a poem written by Brigadier Vivek Sohal, glorifies the achievements and contribution of the Mahar Regiment, she said.

The martial tune cleared all the administrative approvals and was subsequently dedicated to the nation on October 7, 2018, as the martial tune for all defence forces, Nafde said.

The tune will be played at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian armed forces Shankhnaad martial tune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp