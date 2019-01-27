Home Nation

Backstabbing in DNA of Malayalees: Union Minister Alphons

Alphons is the lone Keralite minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet.

Published: 27th January 2019

KJ Alphons

Union Minister KJ Alphons (File | EPS)

By IANS

KOCHI: The lone Keralite in the Narendra Modi Cabinet, bureaucrat-turned-politician K.J. Alphons, on Sunday expressed his ire at the way Malayalees behave and attributed it to a DNA issue where backstabbing is common.

"Malayalees have a characteristic of seeing things in a poor light, whenever another Malayalee achieves something. Malayalees have a DNA problem of backstabbing," Alphons said while interacting with the media.

He was reacting to the manner in which former State Police Chief T.P. Senkumar, on Saturday called former ISRO scientist S. Nambi Narayanan a below average scientist. "Ask any ISRO scientist who is still working there about his contribution," Senkumar added

Narayanan was among those named to the Padma Bhushan by the Centre on Friday night in the Republic Day honours list.

"This attitude has to change, but do not know why this habit is so common among Malayalees. Malayalees should be happy that a fellow Malayalee has been recognised, but no Malayalee likes to see another Malayalee achieve anything," added Alphons.

