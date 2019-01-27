Bharat Ratna for Bhupen Hazarika a victory for humanity & diversity: Tez Hazarika

Home Nation

The government had on Friday announced that former president Pranab Mukherjee, the later Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh and Bhupen Hazarika would be conferred the Bharat Ratna.

Tej Hazarika, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and Sage Akash Hazarika. (Photo | Facebook @TejBhupenHazarika)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Tej Hazarika, the son of the late singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika, said Sunday the government's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on his father is a victory for humanity, diversity and India's secular character.

An e-mailed statement issued on Sunday quoted Tez Hazarika, who lives in the USA, as saying: "In his songs, blueprints for the youth and future of India can be discovered."

Tej, reacting to his father being conferred the country's highest civilian award, said, "In his songs he celebrated the richness of indigenous people not only of the Northeast but all of India and he advocated their inclusion in the Indian experience as essential to the success of Indian civilisation as a whole."

