Home Nation

BJP to organise demonstration against Congress government in Rajasthan on Monday

BJP state general secretary Bhajan Lal Sharma said the Congress had promised to waive all farm loans within 10 days of the government formation but no loan has been waived so far.

Published: 27th January 2019 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

Image of BJP, Congress flags for representational purpose (File photos | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The BJP will organise a state-level demonstration on Monday against the Congress government for allegedly not fulfilling its promise of loan waiver and giving allowance to unemployed youths.

BJP state general secretary Bhajan Lal Sharma said the Congress had promised to waive all farm loans within 10 days of the government formation but no loan has been waived so far.

He alleged that the promise of giving allowance of Rs 3,500 per month to unemployment youths has also not been fulfilled.

"The party will be holding a state-level demonstration and protest tomorrow to raise these issues," he said.

However, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters in Banswara that there is no substance in BJP's allegations.

"People rejected the BJP in elections because it had got a huge mandate in the 2013 election but the former Vasundhara Raje government disappointed people," he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan BJP Congress Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp