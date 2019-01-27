Home Nation

Bulandshahr violence: Mobile phone of killed cop recovered from accused house

Published: 27th January 2019 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 02:32 PM

Cops inspect after several vehicles were set on fire by a mob during a protest over the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle in Bulandshahr Monday. (File photo | PTI)

Cops inspect after several vehicles were set on fire by a mob during a protest over the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle in Bulandshahr. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

BULANDSHAHR: The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday reportedly recovered the mobile phone of policeman Subodh Kumar from the house of main accused Prashant Natt, who had allegedly shot down the policeman on December 3 in Bulandshahr.

Atul Srivastav, Superintendent of Police (SP) City, said, “As per information received from sources, an operation was conducted to recover the mobile of the deceased policeman Subodh Kumar. His phone was recovered from the main accused Prashant Natt’s house”. The search for the pistol is still underway, he added. 

READ| Hoardings with pictures of violence accused Yogesh Raj come up in Bulandshahr

Inspector Kumar was killed on December 3, 2018, in violence that flared up after carcasses of cattle were apparently found in a forest close to a police post in Uttar Pradesh. 

Kumar was wounded and later died. A postmortem report had found that the policeman had died of a bullet wound below his left eyebrow.

One of the prime accused in the case, BJP's Yuva Morcha leader Shikhar Agarwal was on January 10 arrested by the police from Hapur.

So far over 35 people, including Prashant Natt, have been arrested in connection with the violence. ​Natt, had confessed to shooting at Subodh Kumar, according to police.

