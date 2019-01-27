Chandigarh diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

No parking in streets

In a bid to de-congest internal roads, Mohali’s Municipal Commissioner issued prohibitory orders, banning the use of streets for vehicle parking. Such parking hinders the movement of the public as well as the movement of emergency vehicles. So, now any such act would attract penalty under Section 283 of the IPC states the order adding that dumping of construction material on the street is also banned under the same order.

Housing colony gets nod

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given its nod to the Chandigarh Administration to allot land to the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) for the construction of apartments for 3,930 allottees under the Self-Financing Housing Scheme-2008 on the basis of current collector rates of the area. The decision could enhance the rates of the flats and bring them on a par with market prices. The CHB scheme was launched in 2008 and nearly 7,000 people had applied for it. The draw of lots for the scheme was held in November 2010. However, the scheme could not take off after the Centre expressed its inability to provide land for the project.

Two more IPS officers

The Chandigarh Police will get two more IPS officers after January 26, taking its strength to eight. The two officers are 2004 batch AGMUT cadre Omvir Singh and 2015 cadre Vineet Kumar. Both are currently posted in Delhi. While Singh is the Additional Commissioner, Vigilance, Kumar is ACP Nangoli, outer Delhi. Currently, the six IPS officers serving in Chandigarh are DGP Sanjay Beniwal, DIG OP Mishra, SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale, SSP (Traffic and Security) Shashank Anand, ASP Niharika Bhatt and ASP Neha Yadav. Earlier SP (Crime and Operations) Ravi Kumar was transferred to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Amendment for reducing penalties

The Chandigarh Administration has decided to amend the Capital of Punjab Development Act, 1952, to reduce the penalty charges being imposed by the Estate Office for misuse and violations in buildings. On directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the process for an amendment to the act had started. At present, D500 per square feet is charged. It is proposed to charge a penalty of 0.75 per cent of the collector rate per square yard per month applicable in case of misuse and violations in buildings in the non-permitted category and 0.5 per cent of the collector rate per square yard per month applicable in case of misuse or violations in buildings beyond the permitted coverage.

Illegal hoardings

The Chandigarh Administration is proposing to hike the charges for illegal advertisements on buildings by 100 times. Currently, the administration levies a penalty of D500 per day. According to the new proposal, any violations of the Advertisement Control Order will incur a penalty of D50,000 per day from the date of the notice to the date the advertisement is pulled down. Besides, a violation of the Tree Preservation Order shall invite an enhanced fine D5,000 plus D500 per day from the date of the issue of the notice till the violation is removed and the maximum will be D10,000.

