Home Nation

Congress president Rahul Gandhi to address farmer meet during Chhattisgarh visit Monday 

During his day-long visit, Gandhi will take part in a programme, titled 'Kisaan Abhaar Sammelan', to be held at Rajyotsav Mela ground in Naya Raipur at 2 pm, said a party spokesperson here Sunday.

Published: 27th January 2019 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur Monday to address a convention of farmers.

During his day-long visit, Gandhi will take part in a programme, titled 'Kisaan Abhaar Sammelan', to be held at Rajyotsav Mela ground in Naya Raipur at 2 pm, said a party spokesperson here Sunday.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh P L Punia Sunday took stock of the preparation for the function meant to express gratitude to people and farmers for voting the party to power in the state, he said.

This will be the Congress chief's first visit to Chhattisgarh after his party formed the government last month. The Congress had posted a massive victory in the November assembly polls, winning 68 of the total 90 seats and ending the 15-year-old BJP rule.

During the function, beneficiary farmers will be distributed loan waiver certificates, the spokesperson added. A large number of farmers from across the state, including the Naxal-affected Bastar division, will participate in the event, he claimed.

Gandhi had assured to waive farm loans if his party was voted to power while campaigning for the assembly polls and the promise was fulfilled within three hours of the formation of the Congress government, the spokesperson added.

Loans to the tune of over Rs 6,100 crore of 16.60 lakh farmers have been written off, he said.

Implementing another pre-poll promise, the paddy is being procured at a rate of Rs 2,500 per quintal from farmers in the state, the spokesperson added.

Besides, the Congress government has waived outstanding irrigation tax amounting to Rs 207 crore of 15 lakh farmers, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Chhattisgarh Congress president

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp