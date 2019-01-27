Home Nation

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman watches Uri film along with war veterans

Sitharaman had on January 16 met the cast and crew of the film on the occasion of Army Day.

Published: 27th January 2019 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday watched the movie, "Uri: The Surgical Strike", along with a group of war veterans at a cinema hall here.

Live from Central Spirit Mall, Bellandur, Bengaluru, to watch Uri (finally) with veterans. #HighJosh! the Defence Minister tweeted.

She also posted a video of her entering the movie hall as the crowd present there chanted Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram, "How is the josh?.

Finally finding time to watch it today :) #HighJosh, the Defence Minister tweeted tagging actors Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and the film's director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala.

Yes, #HighJosh, Sitharaman tweeted. The Defence Minister also obliged for selfies with children and public at the mall.

"How is the josh? is the popular line from the movie, based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel.

Sitharaman had on January 16 met the cast and crew of the film on the occasion of Army Day.

Film's stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala were part of the meeting that took place at Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's 'at home' function.

