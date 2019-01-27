Flight cancellations on the rise since 2016

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Competitive, cheaper prices may have opened the skies for more travellers over the past two years, but, instances of flight cancellations have also gone up sharply in the same time.

Till November in 2018, a total of 10,836 flights were cancelled at airports across the country which was about 75 per cent more than the previous year’s number of 6,171 such instances.

Officials in the civil aviation ministry said different reasons governed cancellations. These included bad or unpredictable weather, technical glitches, security, and commercial reasons.

Overall, the weather seems to dominate cancellations, according to data released by the aviation ministry. Weather-related cancellations stood at 35%.

A senior official said Category III-B Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) — a system that allows aircraft to take off and land in extremely low visibility conditions — have been installed at busy airports like Delhi, Amritsar, Lucknow, Kolkata and Jaipur. Also, low visibility procedures for take-offs have been formulated and implemented in Patna, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Ahmedabad and Guwahati Airports.

According to guidelines issued by the DGCA, airlines have to inform passengers of the cancellation at least two weeks before the scheduled time of departure and arrange alternate flights. If the operator fails to inform them on time, the Flyers have to be compensated in addition to receiving a refund.