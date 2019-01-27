Home Nation

Flight cancellations on the rise since 2016

Till November in 2018, a total of 10,836 flights were cancelled at airports across the country which was about 75 per cent  more than the previous year’s number of 6,171 such instances.

Published: 27th January 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Competitive, cheaper prices may have opened the skies for more travellers over the past two years, but, instances of flight cancellations have also gone up sharply in the same time. 

Till November in 2018, a total of 10,836 flights were cancelled at airports across the country which was about 75 per cent  more than the previous year’s number of 6,171 such instances.

Officials in the civil aviation ministry said different reasons governed cancellations. These included bad or unpredictable weather, technical glitches, security, and commercial reasons. 
Overall, the weather seems to dominate cancellations, according to data released by the aviation ministry. Weather-related cancellations stood at 35%.

A senior official said Category III-B Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) — a system that allows aircraft to take off and land in extremely low visibility conditions — have been installed at busy airports like Delhi, Amritsar, Lucknow, Kolkata and Jaipur. Also, low visibility procedures for take-offs have been formulated and implemented in Patna, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Ahmedabad and Guwahati Airports.

According to guidelines issued by the DGCA, airlines have to inform passengers of the cancellation at least two weeks before the scheduled time of departure and arrange alternate flights. If the operator fails to inform them on time, the Flyers have to be compensated in addition to receiving a refund.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flight cancellation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp