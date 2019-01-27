Home Nation

Former Senior Superintendent of Police Charanjit Sharma arrested in Behbal Kalan police firing case 

Sources said his custodial questioning was required as the SIT had collected substantial evidence related to his actions that are believed to have led to the police firing in which two youth.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In the first high profile arrest, former Senior Superintendent of Police Charanjit Sharma was arrested from his house in Hoshiarpur today early morning in connection with the police firing on anti-sacrilege protesters on October 14, 2015 at Behbal Kalan of Faridkot district in which two Sikh youth were killed.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiring into the incidents arrested him during the early morning raid at the former police officer’s residence around 2.30 am. He tried to escape by jumping over the wall but was nabbed.

Sources said that said his custodial questioning was required as the SIT had collected substantial evidence related to his actions that are believed to have led to the police firing in which two youth were killed.

Confirming the arrest, Inspector General of Police and Member of SIT, Kunwar Vijay Partap said, "We have arrested Charanjit Sharma early this morning,” Singh said. It is the first arrest made by the SIT in the case since the case was registered in October 2015.

He was earlier suspended and then compulsorily retired from service. Sharma along with three other police officials, had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking protection from prosecution. The court turned down their request on January 24, asking them to join the investigation.

The SIT was just waiting for the High Court to vacate the stay in proceedings against five police officers including former SSP of Moga Charanjit Singh Sharma and former Superintendent of Police of Fazilka Bikramjit Singh.

The SIT is investigating these incidents which took place at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura had already recorded the statements of over two hundred people in the past four months. Sharma was leading a
police party that allegedly opened fire at the anti-sacrilege protesters at Behbal Kalan.

On the recommendations of the Justice Ranjit Singh (Retd) commission the Punjab Police on August 11, 2018 had added names of Charanjit Sharma, Bikramjit Singh now posted as assistant commandant, 4th
Commando Battalion at Mohali, along with inspector Pardip Singh and sub-inspector Amarjit Singh in the case registered on October 21, 2015, against unidentified policemen on charges of murder, attempt to murder, acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention and the Arms Act at the Bajakhana police station.

After this, the state was brought to a standstill as the radical Sikhs and others blocked highways and other roads for days.

