Humbled by honour: Pranab Mukherjee on Bharat Ratna

The former President congratulated citizens on the occasion of the 70th Republic Day and urged them to live by foundational ethics.

Published: 27th January 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, was bestowed upon him, former President Pranab Mukherjee said he was humbled and urged people to protect Constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

“It is with a deep sense of humility and gratitude to the people of India that I accept this great honour Bharat Ratna bestowed upon me. I have always said and I repeat, that I have got more from the people of our great country than I have given to them,” Pranab tweeted.

“The dynamism of our Constitution exemplified in the ideals of Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity set the tone of our development. We must strive to protect and preserve these foundational ethics,” he said in another tweet.

Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmishtha who is the women’s wing chief in the Delhi Congress said, “I would like to express my gratitude & thanks to everyone for their congratulatory messages & best wishes. It’s a moment of great pride & joy for the family...” Sharmishtha tweeted while remembering her late mother.
“At this great moment of joy, one person who would've cherished it d most is missing- my mother. Behind every successful man, there’s a woman. Her rock-solid support had given strength to my father 2 overcome all odds...” she said.

