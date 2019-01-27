Home Nation

If a hand touches a Hindu girl, then that hand should not exist: Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde

Hegde said that we have to rethink about priorities of our society. We shouldn’t think of caste. If a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist.

Published: 27th January 2019 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

Mos Ananth Kumar Hegde (File |ANI)

By ANI

KODAGU: Union Minister of State Anant Kumar Hegde on Sunday courted a fresh controversy by saying that "if a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist." 

Addressing a gathering here, Hegde said: "We have to rethink about priorities of our society. We shouldn’t think of caste. If a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist."

Hegde had recently stoked a controversy with his 'daylight rape' comment which he had made in the context of persistent violence in Kerala after the Supreme Court allowed the women of menstrual age to enter the Sabarimala temple.              

"The Supreme Court has given the direction. I totally agree with that, but at the same time since law and order is a state subject, the Kerala government should know how it has to be dealt with," he had said on January 10. 

"The Kerala government had completely failed to manage it diplomatically without hurting the faith of the masses. It is a daylight rape on the Hindu people," Hegde had said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anant Kumar Hegde Hindu girl Union Minister daylight rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp