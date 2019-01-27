Home Nation

India, China reaffirms their commitment of maintaining peace along border

Ladakh Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP personnel hold the Indian National Flag during the 70th Republic Day celebration in Ladakh region Saturday Jan. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LADAKH: Army men from India and China on Saturday held a ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the occasion of the 70th Republic Day, at border meeting points at Chushul and Daulat Beg Oldie sectors of eastern Ladakh region.

During the meeting, troops from both sides reaffirmed their commitment in maintaining peace along the border.

The Indian delegation was led by Brig V K Purohit and Col S S Lamba while the Chinese delegation was led by Col Bai Min and Col Song Zhang Li respectively.

The BPM commenced with saluting the respective National flags by the delegation members. This was followed by the ceremonial address comprising of exchange of greetings, wishes and a vote of thanks.

The address reflected the mutual desires of maintaining and improving relations at the functional level at the borders. Thereafter, a cultural programme showcasing Indian culture and traditions was organised.

Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. The delegations parted amidst a feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the borders.  Both sides also sought to build upon the mutual feeling to maintain peace and tranquility along the borders.

The BPMs are ceremonial meetings which are held between the Indian and Chinese troops on auspicious occasions for the two nations such as Independence Day, Republic Day and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Day (August 1) every year. The meetings are held at five locations- Daulat Beg Oldie and Chushul in Ladakh, Bumla and Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh and Nathu La in Sikkim. 

Indian and Chinese troops in 2014 locked in an over three-week-long stand-off in the Chumar and Demchok areas of eastern Ladakh which was later resolved by way of an understanding reached between the two sides to carry out disengagement and redeployment of border troops to restore the "status quo ante".

India China Republic day

