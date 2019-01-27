Home Nation

ISIS-linked plot: ATS arrests Mumbra resident in latest action

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a fresh arrest in busting up of the alleged ISIS-inspired group plotting attacks at mass events using poisonous chemicals, the Maharashtra ATS has picked up a 34-year-old man from Mumbra in Thane district, taking the number of people in custody so far to ten.

Talha Podrik was arrested Saturday, an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) official said Sunday. A laptop, a tablet computer, a hard disk, pen drives, a router, mobile phones and diaries were seized from the residence of Podrik, he said.

The agency had earlier arrested eight people, and detained a minor boy, from Aurangabad and Thane after several teams carried out searches through January 21-22.

They were charged under Indian Penal Code section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bombay Police Act.

This group, during interrogation, had named the accused who was arrested Saturday, he added.

Podrik was produced before court, which remanded him in the ATS custody till February 5, the official said.

