Patidar leader Hardik Patel ties knot with childhood friend Kinjal

Patidar leader Hardik Patel got married to his childhood friend Kinjal Parikh in a simple wedding ceremony in Surendranagar district of Gujarat on Sunday. The wedding was a low-key affair attended by close friends and family members.

Kinjal and Hardik are both natives of Chandan Nagari, a hamlet in Viramgam town of Ahmedabad district.

Kinjal is a graduate and is currently studying for a law degree.

The wedding hit a small roadblock as he couldn't get married at Umiya Dham in Unjha, where his family wanted him to tie the knot. Patel was not allowed to enter Unjha by the court.