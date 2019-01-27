SEE PICTURES | Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar among celebrities at Raj Thackeray's son Amit's wedding reception

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray tied the knot with fashion designer Mitali Borude on Sunday.

The wedding ceremony took place at St. Regis Hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai earlier today. Many celebrities including cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali Tendulkar, Aamir Khan, Sajid Khan, Lata Mangeshkar and Riteish Deshmukh along with his brother and sister-in-law were seen in attendance.

Raj Thackeray's cousin and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also attended the ceremony.

Aamir Khan kept his look minimal yet ethnic, opting for a pink coloured kurta coupled with black spectacles.

Sachin Tendulkar graced the wedding ceremony with his wife Anjali Tendulkar. The couple sported traditional ensembles for the occasion. Anjali looked beautiful as ever in a red silk saree coupled with traditional jewellery to complete the look. She also rocked a stunning 'nath' in addition to a huge neckpiece and earrings. While Sachin looked his stylish best in an off-white kurta with golden work around the neck and sleeves, he completed his outfit with traditional footwear.

Veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar. (Photo | PTI)

Riteish Deshmukh too arrived in style with his brother and sister-in-law. He looked dapper in an off-white galabandh and black pants.

Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh with brother MLA Amit Deshmukh.

Amit and Mitali went public with their relationship in a private engagement ceremony that was held at Raj Thackeray's residence Krishna Kunj in Dadar on 11 December 2017. The engagement ceremony was attended by family members of Amit and Mitali, their friends and close aides. Reportedly, the two dated for a few years and are friends turned sweethearts.

Newly Wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during their reception in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Mitali Borude is the daughter of a renowned paediatrician Dr. Sanjay Borude. Mitali is a fashion designer and has launched her own label with Amit's sister Urvashi Thackeray.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo | PTI)

Reportedly, Raj Thackeray soft-launched Amit into politics during the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and held road shows in Mumbai. In 2017, during the civic polls, Amit started a Facebook page to interact with the youth.