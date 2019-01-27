Home Nation

PM Modi to address NDA rally in Patna on March 3

The Congress is organising an anti-BJP rally named 'Jan Aakansha' at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Feb 3. It will be addressed by party President Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 27th January 2019

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an NDA rally in Patna on March 3, an official announced here on Sunday.

"The NDA will hold the biggest ever rally in Patna on March 3. It will be addressed by Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP chief Amit Shah," Janata Dal-United (JD-U) state President Vashisht Narain Singh said.

Lok Janshakti Party'S Pasupati Kumar Paras and the Bharatiya Janata Party state President Nityanand Rai were also in attendance. He said the three allies of NDA in Bihar will work together to garner support for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress is organising an anti-BJP rally named 'Jan Aakansha' at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Feb 3. It will be addressed by party President Rahul Gandhi.

Narendra Modi Prime Minister of India NDA

