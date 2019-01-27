Home Nation

Police recruitment exam fraud: 24 people arrested in UP

These gangs, one of which was using gadgets like bluetooth earphones and web cameras, provided fraud candidates who wrote the offline recruitment exam 2018 for UP Police and PAC for aspirants.

Published: 27th January 2019 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

LUCKNOW:  As many as 24 people were arrested across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday in connection with the police recruitment exam fraud, a senior official said.

Out of 24, nine were arrested by the state Special Task force (STF) and 15 were arrested by police of various districts, he said.

With the arrest of nine people from Agra, Mathura and Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task force (STF) on Sunday busted three gangs which were allegedly assisting candidates in recruitment exam for police constable, officials said.

These gangs, one of which was using gadgets like bluetooth earphones and web cameras, provided fraud candidates who wrote the offline recruitment exam 2018 for UP Police and PAC for aspirants, the officials said.

They would charge the aspirants between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, the STF said in a statement issued here. One of the gangs, which allegedly assisted constable recruitment exam aspirants to use unfair means, was busted and its members were arrested in Agra, it said.

Shivkumar and Bhuwanesh from Mathura and Satyam Katiyar from Kanpur Dehat were arrested. Two fake admit cards and cash were recovered from them, it said. They also admitted that they used to charge Rs 6-8 lakh from people to prepare fake exam-related documents, the STF said.

The kingpin along with two of his gang members was held from Mathura by the Noida field unit of the STF. Pawan Singh and his aides Jeevan Singh and Rajkumar Singh, all three hailing from Aligarh district, were arrested, it said.

"Four sim card-based electronic communication devices, 22 bluetooth earphones, one web camera, marksheets and admit cards of 11 exam candidates and Rs 15,000 were seized from their possession," an STF officer said.

An SUV which was used by them was also impounded, the officer said. "The candidates sitting for the exam would read out the questions that would be transmitted through the devices fixed in their amulets to gang members outside the exam centres who would then feed them with correct answers," the STF said.

According to the officials, the third gang was busted in Lucknow by the STF, which was carrying out an operation to target exam frauds on specific inputs about their involvement in police recruitment exams.

Nishant Prabhakar, Santosh Tiwari, both residents of Lucknow, and Santosh Paswan from Nalanda in Bihar, were arrested, the agency said.

"They used to send fake candidates by tampering admit cards and would charge aspirants anywhere from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 12 lakh," the STF said in a statement.

The agency said legal proceedings against the accused men were underway and they were being interrogated to elicit details about their nexus, which could help check such exam frauds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Police Recruitment fraud UP Police PAC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp