Pune hospital ward boy films woman undressing for MRI; arrested

Published: 27th January 2019 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

PUNE: A ward boy of a reputed hospital in Pune was arrested for allegedly filming a woman changing her clothes for an MRI procedure, police said Sunday.

Police said Lakesh Lahu Uttekar (25) was caught after the woman Saturday night found a mobile phone in the changing room of Jehangir Hospital and found a clip in it of her undressing.

Meanwhile, the hospital said in a statement that Uttekar was not on its rolls, but is sub-contracted from a private agency as the housekeeping staff.

The hospital has also apologised to the woman concerned. "The woman was admitted in the hospital on January 23 for abdominal pain and she was advised to undergo an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan on Saturday. The ward boy asked her to change in a room other than the one designated for the purpose," a Koregaon Park police station official said.

The woman found a phone in the room and alerted her husband, and on checking the device the couple found a clip of her undressing, the official said. A complaint was filed at Koregaon Park police station and Uttekar was held after he gave vague answers during the probe, the official added.

He has been charged under section 354 (watching or capturing the image of a woman engaging in a private act in circumstances where she would usually have the expectation of not being observed) of the Indian Penal Code.

The hospital said, "We will take stern action against the agency concerned, terminating the contract and advising other hospitals as a precaution against such acts by employees".

The concerned ward boy violated the standing order of carrying a mobile phone inside the MRI area, it stated.

The hospital further said the security staff was immediately held the ward boy after the patient raised the concern, and handed him over to the police.

"Jehangir Hospital is a 73-year-old legacy hospital and we always put our patients first. We have an absolute 100% no tolerance policy. We have apologised to the patient in concern and will do our best in co-operating with the police in the case," the statement added.

