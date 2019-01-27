Home Nation

Raj Thackeray makes 'power' statement at son Amit's wedding

The wedding was attended by the who's who of politics, corporate world, film industry, sports, glamour and of course close family members at a five-star hotel.

Published: 27th January 2019 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during their reception in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during their reception in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray's son Amit got married to fashion designer Mitali Borude in a traditional Maharashtrian style wedding ceremony, here on Sunday afternoon.

The wedding was attended by the who's who of politics, corporate world, film industry, sports, glamour and of course close family members at a five-star hotel.

Raj and his wife, Sharmila, were seen warmly greeting guests who included his cousin and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi and their son Aditya, another cousin brother Jaidev Thackeray and his family members, and other of the Thackeray clan.

Incidentally, Amit and Mitali, both childhood friends, were betrothed on December 11, 2017, which happens to be the wedding anniversary of Raj and Sharmila.

A steady stream of high-profile guests were seen at the power-packed wedding starting with Governor C.V. Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharastra Minister Pankaja Munde and many more.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who is a close aide of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, was also there to bless the young couple.

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar, and their families also marked their presence.

Bharat Ratna and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar was present with his wife sporting a typical Maharashtrian attire, and also renowned singer Asha Bhosle.

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, actor Aamir Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, yesteryear actress Sulochana and many big names from the Marathi film world also attended the festivities.

Raj's daughter Urvashi and his daughter-in-law Mitali had some time ago launched their own fashion label, "The Rack".

Later this evening, a mega reception has been organised in Mumbai by the family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raj Thackeray Mitali Borude wedding ceremony Amit Thackeray

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp