Shiv Sena leader's wife under trial for his murder found dead in jail

By PTI

MUMBAI: The 34-year-old wife of a Shiv Sena leader facing trial in his murder case, was Sunday found hanging inside the toilet of the Kalyan jail in neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra, police said.

Vaishali Nimse was found hanging with a nylon rope tied to her neck, an official said, adding that they suspect it to be the case of suicide.

The incident came to light this morning, after a woman guard noticed that Vaishali had not returned from the toilet for long, following which she alerted her colleagues.

Vaishali was facing trial for allegedly awarding a contract to kill her husband Shailesh Nimse, a Sena leader from Shahapur taluka, on suspicion that he was having an extra-marital affair.

Shailesh was allegedly killed by suspected contract killer Pramod Lute (32) and his associates in Ganeshpuri in Thane district on April 20 last year, the official said, adding that during investigation Vaishali was arrested for plotting the murder.

Shailesh's half-burnt body was later found in a village near Ganeshpuri.