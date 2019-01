By UNI

BARAMULLA: A soldier of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) has committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in this north Kashmir district, official sources said on Sunday.

The injured soldier, identified as LN Hemant Kumar Panday, was immediately rushed to the camp doctor, who declared him dead on Saturday, said the sources.

The reason for the suicide was not immediately known. Police have registered a case and started an investigation, they added.